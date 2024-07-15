Analysts Report Increase in Political Assassinations Worldwide

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles north of Pittsburgh, a gunman opened fire on former President Donald Trump during a political rally.

Around the globe, political-inspired killings – both accomplished and attempted – are on the rise, according to security analysts.

Second Eyewitness at Trump’s Rally Comes Forward and Tells CBS He Warned Officers of Shooter Crawling on Roof (VIDEO) READ: https://t.co/WhNBKolK9h pic.twitter.com/AdDaszOI8z — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 14, 2024

The Washington Times reports,

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot on May 15 following a government meeting in the central Slovakian town of Handlova. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Police arrested the assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, who reportedly opposed Mr. Fico’s international policies, which included pushing for friendly relations with Russia while criticizing NATO and the U.S. British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Oct. 15, 2021, while he was meeting with voters from his constituency in the House of Commons. Authorities said the assailant, Ali Harbi Ali, was a British Islamic State sympathizer. He was convicted of murder and terrorist-related activities and sentenced to life in prison.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by gunmen who invaded his Port-au-Prince home on July 7, 2021. The attack injured his wife, but she was later indicted with several government officials as a co-conspirator.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an ‘inhuman and barbaric act’ and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said https://t.co/4lHW8DKQm2 pic.twitter.com/PCxZ2Jhz5c — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2021

The United Kingdom, Haiti, Japan, Slovakia, and now the US. Political assassinations are on the rise around the world. An extremely concerning development, that unfortunately shows no real signs of slowing down. @CFR_org @hoffman_bruce @WarOnTheRocks https://t.co/NjhVe53zgt — Jacob Ware (@Jacob_A_Ware) July 14, 2024

Political assassination incidents are increasing worldwide, with recent cases occurring in the United Kingdom, Haiti, Japan, Slovakia, and now the United States.

Jacob Ware, a research fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, expressed deep concern about this alarming trend on Sunday via X. “This is an extremely concerning development that, unfortunately, shows no real signs of slowing down,” Ware commented.

Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist and presidential candidate from Ecuador, was shot to death on Aug. 9, 2023, shortly after a campaign event in Quito, the nation’s capital city. The anti-corruption activist was killed about two weeks before the general election during a time of heavy gang activity, according to media reports. Sanjeev Sanyal, a noted Indian economist, said he wouldn’t be surprised if there was a connection between the assassination of Prime Minister Abe and the attacks on the Slovakian prime minister and Mr. Trump because each are considered populist political figures. Mr. Abe and Mr. Trump had a close relationship while both men were leading their respective countries. They met at least 20 times, played several rounds of golf together and called each other dozens of times. “The United States came within a quarter of an inch from civil war. Let that sink in,” Mr. Sanyal said Sunday on X. “Whoever is playing this dangerous game needs to be hunted down. Never forget that civilization is a Ponzi Scheme. It is nasty when it unwinds. Never assume it will not happen in your lifetime.”

Political assassinations are not confined to one extreme on the political spectrum. Both far-left and far-right actors have turned to violence. Analysts warn that such actions are particularly effective at tearing apart a country’s social framework.