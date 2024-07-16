Amber Rose Slams ‘Race Baiter’ Joy Reid After She Gets Triggered By Her Trump Endorsement

The rapper Amber Rose has ripped into MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid, describing her as a “race baiter” after she suggested that Rose had built her entire career on black culture.

Following Rose’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, Reid was clearly triggered by such a popular mixed race woman’s support for Trump’s candidacy.

She complained:

I don’t know anyone who takes their political cues from Amber Rose, but just in case you do, you might want to duplicate doing your own research, because she might not have done it thoroughly. They brought somebody whose whole career is based on Black culture — she used to be on a show on BET, that’s the reason most people know who she is, she dated one of the most prominent African American rappers in the business, in the history of hip-hop — so her whole culture came from Black culture, even though she says she’s not a Black person herself,” Reid said, referring to Rose’s relationship with Ye, the rapper born Kanye West. The fact that she is now the person they’re using to try to recruit young people of color, and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table, I’m dubious that this will work.

This is the full Amber Rose speech last night that has the internet abuzz in controversy. I thought it was a perfect encapsulation of so many of our journeys into MAGA. pic.twitter.com/ycYxPVuSwe — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 16, 2024

Rose quickly fired back at Reid, stating that she will not invalidate her white father.

“I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial,” she wrote. “I’m not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us.”

What a burn. Reid has yet to publicly respond.