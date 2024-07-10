“Am I Speaking English to You?!” – Nasty Nancy Pelosi Snaps at ABC Reporter After Being Confronted on What She Said Regarding Joe Biden Running for Re-Election (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, eyeballs are on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Democrats continue to debate whether Joe Biden should remain in the presidential race. A nasty confrontation today appears to show the pressure is getting to her.

Pelosi went on MSNBC this morning and refused to commit to backing Biden for President, instead telling the interviewers: “It’s up to the President to decide if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

ABC reporter Rachel Scott politely attempted to speak with Pelosi about her remarks while walking down a Capitol Hill hallway and was treated incredibly rudely by the former Speaker.

Pelosi then snapped completely when Scott refused to give up and asked another pointed question about Biden’s future.

Speaker Pelosi tells me Biden can win She says she won’t make comments in the hallway about “the fate of our nation” When I asked if Biden should run she said “Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway..” pic.twitter.com/8R1KsTuTc0 — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) July 10, 2024