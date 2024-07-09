Alec Baldwin Trial Begins With Jury Selection – Crew Member Who Allegedly Saw Him Pull the Trigger Will Testify – Actor Faces up to 18 Months in Prison if Convicted

The Alec Baldwin criminal trial started today in New Mexico with jury selection.

The embattled film star is on trial in connection with the fatal shooting of a crew member on the set of the movie ‘Rust’.

The actor was practicing for a take on the set of the Western when the Colt .45 revolver fired a live round, killing 42-year-old Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

ABC News reported:

“Baldwin, 66, who was also a producer on the film, was indicted by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death earlier this year, after prosecutors previously dropped the charge. He pleaded not guilty.”

The trial is scheduled to run through July 19.

“Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the firearm, though the FBI’s forensic report determined the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.”

In pretrial rulings, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer started to shape what the trial will look like: she ruled against prosecutors arguing during that Baldwin, as a producer, was responsible for unsafe conditions on the set.

“Among other evidentiary rulings, the judge said footage from the “Rust” set showing Baldwin’s handling of the firearm can be admitted into evidence in trial, but that videos of him yelling or cussing at the crew to hurry up were not relevant in the case.”

The armorer working on ‘Rust’, Hannah Gutierrez, has been convicted for involuntary manslaughter. She may testify, but will not have immunity to do so.

“Marlowe Sommer also allowed last month the testimony at Baldwin’s trial of a ‘Rust’ crew member who prosecutors said witnessed the on-set shooting and said he saw Baldwin pull the trigger.”

Fox News reported:

“Actor Stephen Baldwin was spotted entering the courtroom Tuesday ahead of brother Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico.”

Famous and infamous, Baldwin is a figure that many can’t be impartial towards.

“Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer kicked off the jury selection process in the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting trial by asking a pool of potential jurors if they felt they can’t be impartial about the case.

One potential juror responded, ‘I have read the case extensively and looked at it and reviewed it and don’t feel I can be fair’.”

Another possible member of the jury said they can’t, ‘due to biases regarding unions’. They also noted they would be very biased towards Baldwin.”

Read more: