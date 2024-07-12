After Biden’s ‘Big Boy’ Presser, Former Obama Adviser David Axelrod Says His ‘Odds of Victory are Very, Very Slim’

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod was clearly unimpressed with Joe Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference.

Following the event, he said that Biden’s chances of victory in November are ‘very very slim.’ This comes after he called on Biden to drop out of the race just days ago.

If you want a window into what Obama is thinking but not saying, look no further than the words of this man.

The Hill reports:

Axelrod says Biden chances of beating Trump ‘very, very slim’ Democratic strategist David Axelrod in a post after President Biden’s Thursday night press conference said his odds of winning the presidential race this fall are “very very slim.” Axelrod said Biden’s team “has not been very candid” with the president after Biden at the presser said no poll or person is telling him he cannot win in November. “If what he said at the end of his presser is true, it sounds like Biden’s team has not been very candid with him about what the data is showing: the age issue is a huge and potentially insurmountable concern and his odds of victory are very, very slim,” Axelrod wrote on X Thursday. Axelrod and other ex-aides to former President Obama have been very critical of Biden since his debate pereformance at the end of June. The Obama strategist has repeatedly signaled he believes Democrats would have a better chance of defeating Trump withouth Biden at the top of the ticket.

See Axelrod’s tweet below:

If what he said at the end of his presser is true, it sounds like Biden’s team has not been very candid with him about what the data is showing: the age issue is a huge and potentially insurmountable concern and his odds of victory are very, very slim. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 12, 2024

Biden gave no indication in his presser that he has any intention of stepping aside. Democrats are in an impossible situation and Biden just keeps digging in his heels.