Adult Son of Israeli Diplomat Who Ran Over Florida Police Officer Gets No Jail Time, Moves to Israel

The adult son of an Israeli diplomat has accepted a plea deal and avoided jail time after being accused of purposefully running over a Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, police officer on his motorcycle.

Avraham Gil, 19, hit a police lieutenant who was conducting a traffic stop in January, and his lawyer claimed that he was protected under “diplomatic immunity.”

Avraham is the son of Eli Gil, a diplomat at the Israeli consulate in Miami.

Last Wednesday, it was announced that Gil had completed the plea deal terms and would be going to Israel that evening to serve in the Israeli military.

The sweetheart deal included a $500 donation to a hospital, 100 hours of community service, and traffic school.

The Miami Herald reports:

Late last month, after writing a letter to injured Sunny Isles Beach Police Officer Ruben Zamora that was filled with apologies and lessons learned, Avraham Gil told the court that after his “significant wake-up call,” he’d decided to actively serve in Israel’s military. The state then agreed to an unusually lean punishment — no prison time if Gil attended traffic school, completed 100 hours of community service, agreed not to drive and donated $500 to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Expand article logo Continue reading

After learning he’d completed the requirements Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Teresa Pooler sent Gil on his way. His attorney Stephen Millan told the judge the family’s visa was set to expire by the end of the month and that they were heading back to Israel after the hearing.

Gil was crying and red-eyed in his mug shot and had originally been charged with two felonies.

The Tribune report added: