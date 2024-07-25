ABLECHILD: FBI Needs to Back Up Lone Gunman Theory with Make and Model of Weapon and Ballistics Findings

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

FBI Needs to Back Up Lone Gunman Theory with Make and Model of Weapon and Ballistics Findings

Republished with permission from AbleChild

Eleven days after the near assassination of former President Donald Trump, the public still has received zero specific information about the attack, including what is the make and model of the alleged weapon and whether have they collected the projectiles that were fired, and do those projectiles match that alleged weapon? Also have there been DNA and fingerprints taken from the weapon and do those match that of the alleged shooter? This information is necessary to prove what weapon was used and by whom.

The ballistics, DNA and fingerprint results ultimately are key to “proving” whether Crooks was the lone shooter. Law enforcement has not provided any information about the projectiles recovered but, it is interesting that law enforcement has acknowledged that eight shell casings had been collected from the roof of the AGR building. Whoopdafriggindo!

Let’s face it, shell casings will show that a projectile (bullet) of that caliber was fired from a weapon, but only the recovered lead projectile will provide conclusive evidence that it came from the alleged weapon. The casings are not positive proof. For example, anyone could earlier shoot bullets from this AR-15 type weapon, retrieve the ejected casings, and throw them on the roof. Only the lead projectiles recovered from the victim’s bodies and crime scene can be compared to the rifling of the barrel of the weapon.

Recall that meticulous weapon and projectile DNA and Fingerprint comparisons were conducted on the weapons reportedly used by Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza. The reports that were part of the State of Connecticut’s State Police investigation provided interesting, if not troubling, results in many cases.

For example, let’s consider the Mark II rifle allegedly used to kill Nancy Lanza. According to the Forensic Laboratory Reports (Investigation File 54 Section 12 Pg-06226): Nancy and Adam Lanza are “eliminated as contributors on the Mark II Rifle trigger, pistol grip, shoulder stock of rifle, cartridge “chambered round,” feed area and side of magazine and cartridges from magazine. Both Nancy and Adam were also eliminated as DNA contributors to the Christmas Card “letter to SHES.” But the DNA found on the Christmas card did reveal a positive hit, a profile of “a Convicted Offender DNA profile from the New York State Police Investigation Center (DB#NY10011106A).”

How is this possible? How did a convicted felon in New York handle a Christmas Card addressed to the Students of Sandy Hook retrieved from inside the Lanza home? To date, the Connecticut State Police have not answered that question, nor has it provided any updates as to whether they located the known convicted offender. I don’t know. Seems like important information that someone might want to get to the bottom of. Nope. Crickets.

Finally, to reiterate the importance of examining the bullet fragments, let’s consider the alleged Bushmaster .223 rifle used during the Sandy Hook mass killing. According to the Connecticut State report (File 97 #0014708) 5.56mm caliber bullets, bullet fragments or jackets – “no positive identification could be made to any of the bullet evidence submissions (more than 148) noted above in the 5.56mm caliber.” Of interest is that despite being unable to match a single projectile recovered from the scene or victims’ bodies, the report states “the Bushmaster rifle cannot be eliminated as having fired the 5.56 caliber bullet evidence examined.” “Cannot be eliminated?” Wow.

So, it is interesting that the weapon allegedly used in the Sandy Hook shooting mass murder could not be matched to a single bullet recovered. And there is DNA of a convicted felon in New York on an important piece of evidence in the Lanza home, yet law enforcement apparently didn’t think it important to find and question that reported felon.

The point, of course, in recapping the ballistic efforts in the Sandy Hook shooting is that the FBI will certainly want to locate the spent projectiles from the alleged weapon so that they can be matched to the weapon. One would assume this already has occurred, but the public still has not been provided with the results. The fact is that if there is one lone shooter then the projectiles will all match one barrel of one gun.

Be the Voice for the Voiceless

Every dollar you give is a powerful statement, a resounding declaration that the struggles of these families will no longer be ignored. Your generosity today will echo through generations, ensuring that the rights and well-being of children are fiercely guarded.Don’t let another family navigate this journey alone. Donate now and join us in creating a world where every child’s mind is nurtured, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. As a 501(c)3 organization, your donation to AbleChild is not only an investment in the well-being of vulnerable children but also a tax-deductible contribution to a cause that transcends individual lives.