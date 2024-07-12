A 12-year-old girl From Baltimore County Found Dead From Gunshot Wound After Going Missing For a Week

Around 8 p.m., the Baltimore City Police Department received a call that a 12-year-old girl had been shot near North Kenwood Avenue and McElderry Park.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated that officers arriving at the scene found a 12-year-old girl inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

A Baltimore County family and police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday. Flyers posted several days ago on doors of a Pikesville apartment complex seek help to find Tayzha Alona Warren. See more here: https://t.co/W17L69Grk1 pic.twitter.com/8pVc9hQlMq — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) June 26, 2024

The Baltimore Sun reports,

Worley said CPR was performed, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide victim advocates were dispatched to the scene to assist with the girl’s family. When asked if this was a targeted shooting, Worley responded: “I can tell you it wasn’t accidental, it was not accidental. It was done on purpose. You’re talking about a 12-year-old girl, that’s all that matters. Nothing else matters.” “This young lady had a whole life ahead of her, but a coward took her life,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I want this person to know that we will find you. You will never redeem yourself of what you did tonight, but we will find you.,he added. “Your best bet is to walk into a police district tonight and turn yourself in because the entire city is going to be looking for you because Baltimore is not going to stand for someone cowardly taking the life of a 12-year-old.”

CBS News reported that when Alona Warren was first discovered missing, she had left a note and informed friends that she had met a man in his 20s online.

Alona’s loved ones gathered Tuesday night to search for her near Pikesville Middle School. Her parents told WJZ they learned where Alona may have gone from friends. “People have said and friends have said that she was talking to a man in his 20s,” Brooks said. “If someone is harboring her, let her go,” Alona’s father, Kenneth Brooks, said. “Let her go. The damage that you’re doing right now to this family is immeasurable. Please we are begging you. Let her go.” Baltimore County detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate her.

Confirmation from a family member that this was a 12-year-old Black Girl who was shot and killed in Baltimore tonight. Nationally this is at least the *9TH* Black or “Black Biracial” Girl under the age of 15 to be murdered since July 1. #BlackFemicide #BlackFemicideCrisis https://t.co/U9Cov60Rfh — DivestFromDust (@DivestFromDust) July 20, 2024

When Black Lives Matter focuses on race-baiting and defunding the police, they inadvertently provide comfort to predators in Black neighborhoods, allowing them to prey on innocent children.

The broader issue of accountability within these communities for the tragic loss of thousands of Black Americans each year is often ignored, with critics hesitant to call out these failings for fear of being labeled racist.