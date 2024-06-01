“You’re Lying… You’re Lying About the Law!” — George Conway Melts Down When GOP Strategist Predicts Trump’s Conviction Will Backfire on Democrats (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted President Trump on ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

What should have been a joyous day for Kellyanne Conway’s ex-husband, George, one of the most disgraceful turncoats in America, went sour during an appearance on CNN Friday morning. He lost his entire mind when one of the few worthy voices on the leftist network, GOP strategist Scott Jennings, dared to suggest that the Democrats’ lawfare tactics would backfire on them.

An enraged Conway started SCREAMING for several minutes that Jennings was lying and asserted falsely that the crooked NYC jury only had to uncover an “underlying crime.” It got even worse for Conway when a bemused Jennings asked what crime Trump committed.

The meltdown was so complete that the deranged Conway even accused CNN of paying Jennings to lie, which caused liberal host Kasie Hunt to jump to Jennings’s defense. Once she did so, she finally shut the lunatic down.

WATCH (meltdown begins at the 5:40 mark):