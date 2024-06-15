Woman Fired from Ohio News Station for Celebrating ‘Straight Pride’ in Social Media Post

An Ohio news station employee has been fired for posting on social media about celebrating “straight pride.”

Madonna Chism Pinkard was fired as WFMJ TV’s community relations director for sharing an “unauthorized post” during Pride Month.

The station announced her termination in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“WFMJ has terminated the employment of our Community Relations Director following her unauthorized post on a company-linked social media site last week,” the post began.

The station continued, “WFMJ is committed to serving our entire community with the respect we believe all people deserve. We recognize we live in a diverse community with differing views on many topics, and we believe discussions of those views and reporting on them should be done in a respectful manner by all. We deeply regret that our Community Relations Director crossed the line.”

The post concluded by saying, “We do not condone such actions and apologize to you, our viewers, for this unauthorized post.”

Pinkard, who uses the name “Madonna Jean” on social media, shared a meme that reads “Celebrate Straight Pride,” and “It’s Natural, It Has Worked for Thousands of Years. And You Can Make Babies!”

