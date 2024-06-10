WILD VIDEO: Rodeo Bull Jumps Out of Arena and into Crowd During Sold-Out Event – Then Goes on Violent Rampage Throughout the Grounds

A bizarre scene unfolded over the weekend in a small Oregon town during a bull-riding event that is sending shockwaves across America.

KOIN 6 News reported that a rodeo bull named Party Bus managed to leap out of the arena during the final event of the Sisters Rodeo Saturday night around 9:45 P.M., to the shock of the sold-out crowd of 5,600 people.

The beast struck a handful of fans in the stands before going on an angry rampage through the rodeo grounds and injuring more attendees.

Danielle Smithers, one of the spectators, captured the shocking incident on tape.

The bull races around the track in the footage as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” plays over the loudspeakers. To the crowd’s horror, the beast then charges directly toward the arena fence and leaps six feet over it.

The bull then barrels down the grounds and makes its way toward a woman wearing a red shirt. The animal flips the lady so violently that she lands directly on its head before the beast spears her with its horns.

She falls to the ground and gets trampled by the bull as it dashes into the parking lot while attacking another spectator.

WATCH:

NEW: Wild bull jumps over the fence into the crowd at an Oregon rodeo, runs over people in the concession area. As "God Bless the U.S.A." played in the background, the bull 'Party Bus' jumped over the fence to take its anger out on spectators and garbage cans. Two people were… pic.twitter.com/Efd367lCzX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2024

Smithers spoke with KOIN 6 afterward, detailing exactly what she saw unfold while filming the crazy event.

“I capture him completely going over the gate and disappearing,” Smithers said. “Then there’s this huge pause in the zone he came out of.”

“It seems like people go right back to waving their lights, almost like they’re not really sure what to do.”

Sisters Rodeo confirmed that four individuals were injured during the incident. Two people, including the woman trampled by the beast, were transported to the hospital due to injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy was also injured amidst the chaos. The hospitalized individuals were released the following day.

Rodeo officials told Fox News that this was the first time a bull had ever escaped from a Sisters Rodeo event.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had this happen in Sisters Rodeo history. I talked to our Scott contractors that have that bull, and they said it’s just highly unusual, very rare, they have seen very little of this in their entire career. They’ll see it on their own farm once in a while, just in their own pens, but never had this happen at a rodeo, it’s just very, very rare,” Brian Witt, vice president of Sisters Rodeo said.

The radio announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan after the animal escaped according to Sisters Rodeo officials. Livestock professionals promptly responded and safely secured the bull in a livestock holding pen.