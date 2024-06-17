Wild Video Captures Brawl at Los Angeles High School Graduation for Students on Probation, Ends in Shooting

Four individuals were detained following reports of a shooting outside the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Thursday night.

The location was hosting a graduation ceremony for over 100 L.A. County high school graduates, including 29 students who were currently detained youth on probation.

The ceremony ended in chaos when a person attacked one of the teen graduates.

A person reportedly leaped from a second-story balcony, attacking one of the teen graduates. This action triggers a further escalation, resulting in a brawl involving multiple individuals, according to KTLA.

County of Los Angeles Probation Department released the following statement:

The Los Angeles County Office of Education and the Los Angeles County Probation Department hosted Operation Graduation at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. This event celebrated the educational milestone of more than 100 LA County high school graduates, including twenty-nine currently detained youth on probation. At the conclusion of the graduation, during the recessional, a community member leaped over a second-story balcony and assaulted a community graduate. All detained probation youth had already exited the auditorium and were placed in a secure holding area prior to the incident occurring. The Probation Special Enforcement Operations unit quickly responded, containing the incident and restoring order inside the auditorium. We are pleased to report that all detained probation graduates and Los Angeles County Office of Education graduates are uninjured, safe, and secure. Subsequently, a brawl involving several community members occurred outside the venue. Local law enforcement responded swiftly, and four people were detained pending further investigation. No injuries were reported. The safety and security of all Los Angeles County youth are of the utmost importance to the Los Angeles County Probation Department. The Probation Department will continue to work with our neighboring law enforcement agencies and partners, such as the Los Angeles County Office of Education, aiming to celebrate the accomplishments of our youth while working towards creating a safer community.

According to KTLA, “Officers responding to the scene discovered a brawl outside the concert hall involving several suspects. Four people were detained during the incident. Investigating officers said several bullet shell casings were discovered in the area. It’s unclear what prompted the fight.”

I had just walked the stage when suddenly, kids from an alternative education school and probation started fighting,” Brianna Valdez told FOX LA.

“Girls were fighting, guys were fighting,” she adds. “I was really scared.”

Another witness, Raul Valdez, said, “We were coming out of the ceremony, and there was a car on the other side. We just saw shooting and saw the smoke and everything, and everybody just got down on the ground.”

Another witness recounted saying, “This man threw his mom on the floor, just covered her with his body… ‘Mom, get down, they’re shooting.'”

