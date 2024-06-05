SICK: Whoopi Goldberg Defends Assault Against Caitlin Clark, “This is Basketball” (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, WNBA Star Caitlin Clark was viciously fouled on Saturday night in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Chicago Sky.

The blatant foul against Clark occurred in the third quarter when Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter used her shoulder to push Clark to the ground spitefully.

Initially, the referees called the play an off-the-ball foul, but after reviewing the play, the officials upgraded it to Aglarant 1.

In response to the distasteful play, View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed the play was just a basketball play.

Goldberg stated, “Let’s be realistic, OK? This is basketball, OK?”

WATCH:

“Let’s be realistic.”

After whining about new attention being given to the WNBC because Caitlin Clark was “white” and “pretty,” The View’s Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg now defend the on-court, physical attacks she’s been receiving. pic.twitter.com/IevkKTpD3D — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 3, 2024

In case you haven’t seen it already, here was the foul against Caitlin Clark:

What’s going on here @WNBA? Chennedy Carter pushes Caitlin Clark while calling her a b**** and Angel Reese jumps off the bench and applauds Carter. Then Reese clothes lines Clark to the floor, Reese says something to her. Perhaps the same one word syllable Kennedy used? pic.twitter.com/XNhQG2CR2h — I am Legend (@Grannytologist) June 1, 2024

Per Fox News:

“The View” co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, defended a WNBA player’s viral flagrant foul against star rookie Caitlin Clark on Monday, arguing it happens all the time in basketball. “Let’s be realistic, OK? This is basketball, OK?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “This happens in basketball all the time. Angel Reese got clotheslined the other day.” Clark, the first overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever, received an off-the-ball hip check foul on Saturday from the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter. The moment went viral and led to discussions about whether Clark was being targeted as the star guard brings unprecedented attention to the WNBA. Goldberg said people were reading too much into the moment, saying, “They’re there to win. And just because they’re women, get over yourselves, they’re athletes.”

Chennedy Carter appears to have no remorse for her actions.

READ: