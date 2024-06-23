White House’s New Associate Communications Director Compared Police to Slave Patrols, Wants to Abolish ICE

White House Associate Communications Director Tyler Cherry

The Biden Regime’s newest associate communications director, Tyler Cherry, fits right into the liberal freakshow of the White House.

Cherry began his new role last week after over three years as the Department of Interior communications director under Secretary Deb Haaland.

His views align perfectly with the left’s pro-crime defund the police and open borders agendas.

Per Fox:

Tyler Cherry sparked controversy last year after social media posts surfaced in which he blasted law enforcement and promoted “Russiagate.”

“Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,” Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore.

“Apt (sic.) time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,” he stated in a separate post months later.

In 2018, Cherry called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department agency tasked with preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration, to be abolished.

Some of Cherry’s past tweets can be found below.

In 2015, Cherry also compared voter ID laws to poll taxes, noting that slavery and Jim Crow laws, promoted by racist Democrats, weren’t that long ago:

More:

It makes sense that he would work for the most pro-election fraud and anti-law and order administration in history!

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

