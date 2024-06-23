White House’s New Associate Communications Director Compared Police to Slave Patrols, Wants to Abolish ICE

The Biden Regime’s newest associate communications director, Tyler Cherry, fits right into the liberal freakshow of the White House.

Cherry began his new role last week after over three years as the Department of Interior communications director under Secretary Deb Haaland.

His views align perfectly with the left’s pro-crime defund the police and open borders agendas.

Per Fox:

Tyler Cherry sparked controversy last year after social media posts surfaced in which he blasted law enforcement and promoted “Russiagate.” “Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,” Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore. “Apt (sic.) time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,” he stated in a separate post months later. In 2018, Cherry called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department agency tasked with preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration, to be abolished.

Some of Cherry’s past tweets can be found below.

Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) April 27, 2015

In 2015, Cherry also compared voter ID laws to poll taxes, noting that slavery and Jim Crow laws, promoted by racist Democrats, weren’t that long ago:

Police = slave patrols. Voter ID =poll taxes. #NAACPBombing = KKK bombings. Neither slavery nor Jim Crow WERE THAT LONG AGO. We just evolved — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) January 7, 2015

More:

At this point, how is everyone in the White House (Pence included) *not* complicit in the Russia scandal? — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) May 10, 2017

It makes sense that he would work for the most pro-election fraud and anti-law and order administration in history!