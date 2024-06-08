What is She Wearing?! Jill Biden Dons Velvet Dress with Obnoxious Train to the Élysées Palace for the State Dinner (VIDEO)

What is she wearing?

Jill Biden arrived at the Élysées Palace for the state dinner on Saturday evening wearing an obnoxious velvet dress.

Dr. Jill has been racking up frequent flyer miles with multiple military transatlantic flights. She flew from DC to France earlier this week to attend the D-Day ceremonies, flew back to Delaware to attend Hunter Biden’s criminal trial, then flew back to France.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is lecturing the world on climate change being the greatest threat to humanity.

Joe and Jill Biden participated in a state dinner arrival greet at the Élysées Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron.

Jill donned a midnight blue velvet dress with an obnoxious white belted train.

Nurse Jill had to lead Joe Biden up the steps.

WATCH:

Jill, Ed.D., leads Joe Biden up to the Élysées Palace for the state dinner pic.twitter.com/pc3ngaVlc2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2024

Joe Biden awkwardly claimed at the state dinner that he’s a “son of the American Revolution.”

WATCH:

Biden, in France, claims he’s a “son of the American Revolution” pic.twitter.com/t3dU4fQpec — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2024

Jill Biden needs a stylist ASAP!