What is She Wearing?! Jill Biden Dons Velvet Dress with Obnoxious Train to the Élysées Palace for the State Dinner (VIDEO)

by

What is she wearing?

Jill Biden arrived at the Élysées Palace for the state dinner on Saturday evening wearing an obnoxious velvet dress.

Dr. Jill has been racking up frequent flyer miles with multiple military transatlantic flights. She flew from DC to France earlier this week to attend the D-Day ceremonies, flew back to Delaware to attend Hunter Biden’s criminal trial, then flew back to France.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is lecturing the world on climate change being the greatest threat to humanity.

Joe and Jill Biden participated in a state dinner arrival greet at the Élysées Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron.

Jill donned a midnight blue velvet dress with an obnoxious white belted train.

Nurse Jill had to lead Joe Biden up the steps.

WATCH:

Joe Biden awkwardly claimed at the state dinner that he’s a “son of the American Revolution.”

WATCH:

Jill Biden needs a stylist ASAP!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.