“We Didn’t See Him All Day” – Karine Jean-Pierre Stutters as She Struggles to Say What Joe Biden Did All Day (AUDIO)

Joe Biden spent most of Monday hiding out in his Wilmington, Delaware compound with nothing on his public schedule.

The 81-year-old didn’t leave his compound until Monday evening to travel to a private campaign reception and fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to White Plains, New York.

A reporter asked KJP what Joe Biden did all day.

“Can you share what [Biden] did today? We didn’t see him all day. There was no schedule of what he did…” a reporter asked KJP.

KJP stuttered as she struggled to say what feeble Biden did all day.

“The president as you know made some calls. He called um, he called uh, the newly elected Mexico president…and so uh, and so what I can say is that he continues to work on behalf of the American people,” KJP said.

Wow. Joe Biden *allegedly* made some phone calls. How impressive.

Imagine the headlines if President Trump hid all weekend and only made a few phone calls on a Monday.

AUDIO: