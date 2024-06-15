WATCH: Trump’s Detroit Speech Interrupted by Crowd Singing ‘Happy Birthday’

Former President Donald Trump’s speech at Turning Point USA’s Detroit conference was interrupted on Saturday, not by hecklers, but by an adoring crowd singing “Happy Birthday.”

Trump smiled and looked at the crowd fondly as they bellowed out the lyrics.

On Friday, Trump celebrated his 78th birthday with a giant MAGA-themed cake at Club 47 in West Palm Beach.

The following night, while speaking at the event, Trump paused for just a moment and the crowd seized on the opportunity to sing.

As the song wrapped up, Trump thanked the crowd.

“Thank you very much. Thank you. I feel very young. I feel very young,” Trump told the audience.

Trump continued, “I don’t know what it is but I feel better than I did thirty years ago. I don’t know what the hell is going on. I love it. I feel very good.”