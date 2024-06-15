WATCH: Squad Member Fires Back at Hillary Clinton After She Endorsed His Opponent

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is firing back at Hillary Clinton after she endorsed his primary opponent.

The squad member was asked about Clinton’s endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer during an interview on CNN on Thursday night.

Rep. Bowman seeks a third term representing New York’s 16th Congressional district.

“I definitely wouldn‘t call that a major endorsement, with all due respect,” Bowman told host Laura Coates.

The congressman went on to list far-left politicians that have endorsed him.

“We are endorsed by sitting U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, sitting U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and the minority leader of the Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries,” Bowman said. “We’re also endorsed by Planned Parenthood, 1199, and many others.”

“I love our endorsements and they’re going to help us win this race,” Bowman asserted.

The politician then took aim at Clinton and her candidate for their support of Israel.

“You know, unfortunately, my opponent and Secretary Clinton do not support a permanent cease-fire,” Bowman said, adding, “They support Benjamin Netanyahu and they support billions of dollars of our money going to Israel and Netanyahu for an unjust attack on civilians in Gaza, versus those billions coming here to our district to help with childcare, housing, transportation and so many other issues.”

Clinton had endorsed Latimer with a post on X earlier on Thursday.

With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda—just like he’s always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2024

