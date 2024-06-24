WATCH: Republicans Boo RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer at Town Hall Event After He Claims The 2020 Election Was Not Stolen in Maricopa County

Doug Ducey endorsed RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer was nearly booed off the stage during a recent forum where he was asked if he believes the 2020 election was stolen.

This is not the first embarrassing moment on the campaign trail for Stephen Richer this cycle, and it further shows his unpopularity among Republican voters in the state. It would seem the only way he could win the Primary is with Nikki Haley’s tactics, where his Democratic supporters (and there are a lot) register as Republicans to elect him.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Maricopa County Recorder candidate Justin Heap destroyed incumbent RINO Stephen Richer in another town hall with both candidates by asking one question to the audience.

Heap asked the crowd to “raise your hand if you personally or someone you know received an extra ballot at your house during the last election cycle,” and nearly half the attendees raised their hand!

This time, Richer told the crowd, "I do not believe the 2020 election was stolen," and they erupted with loud boos throughout the audience.

Via Merissa Hamilton on X:

However, though Heap is the better candidate for Maricopa County Recorder and the only other Republican who can win the general election, he too refuses to say the 2020 election was stolen, fearing that he will be attacked by the media and claiming it's "not a winning strategy."

While speaking to legislative district Republicans in Maricopa County recently, Heap admitted that there are serious issues with election law violations, phony mail-in of ballots, "unmonitored ballot dropboxes that open up all the possibility for fraud," and a rigged judicial system.

At least he knows the issues, which Richer claims do not exist. Let's just hope he's not another Stephen Richer, who as it can be recalled, ran for office in 2020 on the exact same points. He often told voters during campaign stops and stump speeches that former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was a “criminal” and that election laws weren't being followed.

When completing Ballotopedia’s 2020 candidate connection survey, Richer wrote,

Who are you? Tell us about yourself. I’m committed to running elections that all Arizonans-Republican, Democrat, Independent, or otherwise-can trust. I’m running because the current Recorder has lost the confidence of the electorate as a result of incompetence, incivility, bias, unlawfulness, and a lack of transparency. My wife and I live in Phoenix. We are both attorneys and met at The University of Chicago Law School. My work background is in business management and public policy. Please list below 3 key messages of your campaign. What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office? Fair elections

Competent elections

What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about? Ensuring a positive voting experience for all Arizonans. Removing the nonsense and drama from the voting process. Running government offices with a focus on customer service. What qualities does this office possess that makes it a unique and important part of the state government and legal system? Competency and integrity. Today, Richer considers those who lack confidence in elections "conspiracy theorists" and now claims that the "incompetence, incivility, bias, unlawfulness, and a lack of transparency" displayed by Adrian Fontes led to a fair 2020 election, the most secure in history.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Stephen Richer was exposed by his former colleague, Steve Chucri, for not trusting Dominion enough to be used in another election.

Richer later saw early voting in Maricopa County during the 2022 election, where the race was stolen from Kari Lake through vote tabulating machine failures that disenfranchised Republicans on election day and phony mail-in ballots with no real signature verification. He's even gone so far in defending the rigged election that he sued Kari Lake for defamation after she spoke out against him and the election!

We can only hope that Heap isn't another Stephen Richer if elected.