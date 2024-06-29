WATCH: President Trump Weighs in On Joe Biden’s Disastrous Debate Performance During Virginia Rally and Awards Him a Fitting New Nickname

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson previously reported, President Trump delivered remarks at a massive rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he was expected to comment on the total a**-kicking he gave Joe Biden Thursday night. And he did not disappoint.

Trump not only had plenty to say regarding the showdown with Biden but also updated his list of nicknames for the lying, mentally shot White House occupant in the process.

Once he took the stage in front of an estimated 10,000 people, Trump hailed his showdown with Biden as a “big victory” while they roared in approval.

“As you saw on television last night, we had a big victory against a man who is looking to destroy our country,” Trump proclaimed triumphantly. “This is the most incompetent president in the history of our country.”

Trump then got the crowd rolling in laughter when he mocked Biden’s supposed extensive preparation for the showdown.

“Biden spent the entire week at Camp David resting, working, studying—he studied so hard he didn’t know what the hell he was doing,” Trump explained. “He got the debate rules he wanted, the date he wanted, the network he wanted but no amount of rest or rigging could help him defend his atrocious record.”

Trump’s mind next turned to a more pressing issue for America than a simple debate: whether America can survive as a nation if the living vegetable somehow seizes another term as “president.” This is a question we all know the answer to.

“The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance—but whether America can survive four more years of Crooked Joe Biden in the White House,” Trump said.

“Remember: the biggest problem for our country is not Joe Biden’s personal decline—it’s that Joe Biden’s policies are causing America’s decline at a level we have never seen,” Trump added. “That’s why this November, the people of Virginia and the people of America are going to tell Crooked Joe Biden, ‘You’re fired… get h*ll out of here!’

“But we don’t just need to fire Biden—as you saw yesterday, the whole Democrat Party deserves to be voted out of office.”

Trump then gave Biden a new nickname that is incredibly fitting, considering Biden did nothing but lie when he was not freezing up during the debate.

“Pinocchio Joe lied about all the things that I did to preserve Social Security,” Trump told his supporters. “He is going to destroy Social Security by allowing all of these people (illegal aliens) in.”

Trump fans mostly loved the new nickname and complimented his humor.

Man, Trump is the funniest President we’ve ever had! “Pinocchio Joe” is freaking hilarious! — LuJr (@pbl2008) June 29, 2024

Trump just ended a huge rally in VA. If he wins VA it’s over. He went into detail talking about his to-do list once he takes office. His ideas are stellar. But the highlight for me was his new nickname for Biden: PINOCCHIO JOE. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) June 28, 2024

Wonderful nickname. — Gdlc (@dlcvasquez1) June 28, 2024