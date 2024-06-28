WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers Remarks in Chesapeake, Virginia After Kicking Biden’s Ass in Debate

President Trump will deliver remarks in Virginia today where he is expected to comment on the total ass-kicking he gave Joe Biden last night.

Trump is expected to speak at 3 pm ET.

A massive crowd was lined up this morning for Trump’s first post-debate rally:

Photo, courtesy of Wyatt Young, shows the line for the Chesapeake Trump rally moments before doors opened at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/PJWmdB3zCL — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 28, 2024

The debate was a nightmare for the Democrats!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Biden campaign put word out to reporters midway through Thursday night’s presidential debate in Atlanta that Joe Biden has been sick with a cold for the past several days. Biden started the debate looking dazed, with his voice shot and telling an inexplicable blatant lie that no U.S. troops died around the world during his presidency. Biden’s voice sounded like death as he began the debate and it never recovered.

Less than 15 minutes into the program, Biden glitched out and froze.

Biden lied and slurred and stumbled through the entire debate.

Even CNN anchors commentating on the debate were admitting that Biden's performance was a disaster, and the Democrats are now looking for a replacement on the 2024 ticket.

The left may attempt to steal another election with this confused serial liar, but the American public will no longer be fooled or threatened into silence.

This will be an exciting speech from President Trump.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: