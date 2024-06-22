WATCH LIVE: President Trump Headlines Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” Conference in Washington, DC

President Trump returns to Washington, DC today to deliver the keynote speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference.

Trump is expected to speak at 1:30 pm ET.

Via Faith and Freedom Coalition:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Faith & Freedom Coalition is thrilled to announce President Donald J. Trump as the keynote speaker for its 2024 Road to Majority Conference, the nation’s largest public policy gathering of conservative Christian activists. Scheduled to take place from June 20-22 at the Washington Hilton, this year’s conference will underscore what matters most to voters of faith as Election Day 2024 approaches. President Trump will speak at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 22, 2024. “We are honored to welcome President Trump back to the largest gathering of conservative Christian activists in the nation,” said Ralph Reed, Founder and Chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. “This will be his ninth appearance at the Road to Majority Policy Conference. I am confident President Trump will receive the enthusiastic response from our grassroots activists that he has earned for being such a solid champion for our shared values of faith and freedom.”

This is the President’s second visit to the nation’s Capitol this month after speaking to the media and meeting with GOP lawmakers.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump visited Washington, DC, on Thursday in his first trip to the Capitol since the January 6 protest against the stolen 2020 election. There, he met with Republican lawmakers and delivered remarks at a press conference. Watch President Trump’s press conference on Capitol Hill here.

Later today, President Trump will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a MAGA rally. The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump will deliver remarks on Biden’s failed economy and his pro-criminal and illegal immigrant policies. This comes as ICE officials in several Democrat-run sanctuary cities, including Philadelphia, recently arrested six individuals from Tajikistan with ties to ISIS in a sting operation over the last week after the FBI contacted the agency to warn it.

This also comes after Biden’s pathetic so-called rally last month at a k-12 school in deep blue Philly, where elementary or middle school-aged children were being shuttled into the rally to fill space. The event opened with a person dancing in an Elmo costume.

Trump supporters were seen moments ago, awaiting the President in Washington, DC, and fending off protestors with "We want Trump!" chants.

Watch President Trump deliver remarks in DC live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: