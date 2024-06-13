WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference in Washington, DC at 1:30 PM ET

President Trump will speak to the press in Washington, DC this afternoon after a morning of meetings with Republican lawmakers and business CEOs to pitch his plan to Make America Great Again and push for unity within the GOP caucus.
Per CNN:
Former President Donald Trump is meeting Thursday with his Republican congressional allies in the Washington, DC, neighborhood of Capitol Hill, his first visit since leaving office and since being convicted of a felony.
At Trump’s first closed-door meeting, House Republicans feted him with a birthday celebration. (The former president’s birthday is Friday). Trump is slated to meet with GOP senators later Thursday.
President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is overseas at the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, and expected to speak later Thursday alongside Ukraine’s president.
Biden and Trump, both of whom had already clinched their parties’ presidential nominations, are gearing up for a rematch in November.
Via FOX:
Trump spoke earlier to House Republicans at the Capitol Hill Club and received a standing ovation, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It’s great to have President Trump back in Washington, DC!
It’s time for all Republicans to unite behind our next President!! #MAGA #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/IyrEJiAojN
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) June 13, 2024
MORE:
President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, and everyone outside of Washington, DC knows it, but that hasn’t always been the case inside this city.
Today, that all changed. President Trump received standing ovation after standing ovation.
President Trump told us he’s… pic.twitter.com/K6pFTQeEhV
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) June 13, 2024
Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:
President Donald J. Trump will speak to the press after a morning full of meetings in Washington D.C.
Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on June 13, 2024.