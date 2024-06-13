WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference in Washington, DC at 1:30 PM ET

President Trump will speak to the press in Washington, DC this afternoon after a morning of meetings with Republican lawmakers and business CEOs to pitch his plan to Make America Great Again and push for unity within the GOP caucus.

Per CNN:

Former President Donald Trump is meeting Thursday with his Republican congressional allies in the Washington, DC, neighborhood of Capitol Hill, his first visit since leaving office and since being convicted of a felony.

At Trump’s first closed-door meeting, House Republicans feted him with a birthday celebration. (The former president’s birthday is Friday). Trump is slated to meet with GOP senators later Thursday.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is overseas at the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, and expected to speak later Thursday alongside Ukraine’s president.

Biden and Trump, both of whom had already clinched their parties’ presidential nominations, are gearing up for a rematch in November.

Via FOX:

Trump spoke earlier to House Republicans at the Capitol Hill Club and received a standing ovation, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MORE:

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump will speak to the press after a morning full of meetings in Washington D.C.

Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on June 13, 2024.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

