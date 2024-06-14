WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Club 47 in Celebration of His Birthday

President Trump will celebrate his birthday and deliver remarks during a sold-out event at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, Florida tonight.

The President is 78 today, and unlike 81-year-old Joe Biden, he can walk, talk, and lead this country.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was also in Washington, DC on Thursday, where he met with Republican lawmakers and delivered remarks at a press conference. Watch President Trump’s press conference on Capitol Hill here:

President Trump will speak at "The People's Convention" in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. His next campaign rally will be held in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 18, where he will discuss "how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Wisconsin."

Thousands of supporters are expected at tonight's sold-out event in Florida!

Per American Family News:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands are expected to gather at a Donald Trump birthday party Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.Donald Trump spent the day before his 78th birthday being feted by Republicans in Congress who sang “Happy Birthday” and presented him with a cake and gifts. It was a remarkable show of loyalty for a former president who was shunned by many of the same lawmakers after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. On Friday, Trump will get another birthday celebration, this time with thousands of supporters in his adopted home state. Friday's celebration comes a day after Republicans on Capitol Hill held their own party with the former president after he spent most of the day in meetings with them. The GOP lawmakers, some of whom have acted unkindly towards him in recent years, sang 'Happy Birthday" and presented him with a cake and gifts. On Friday, members of the “Club 47” fan group will hear from Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The event sold out of 5,000 tickets at about $35 apiece, with closer spots to the stage costing $60, according to Club 47 President Larry Snowden

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 pm ET.

Watch live from Club 47 below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: