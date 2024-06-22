WATCH: Judge Judy Calls Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump Nonsense, Says He is Prosecuting Trump for “Personal Self-Aggrandizement”

Judge Judy Sheindlin, best known for her small claims court reality TV show and no-BS attitude, shared her thoughts on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s legal assault on President Trump in a Friday interview with disgraced former Fox News anchor turned CNN lackey Chris Wallace.

Judge Judy previously endorsed Nikki Haley for President and, in 2020, endorsed former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. Though she is seemingly not a Trump supporter, the former Manhattan Judge slammed Alvin Bragg for spending taxpayer money “trying Donald Trump on this nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Bragg is ignoring real criminals in New York, “who are making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway,” Sheindlin said.

She further shared that she resents Bragg for “using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement.”

“And that’s what you think that DA did in Manhattan?” Wallace responded.

Judge Judy held nothing back, saying, “That’s what I think.”

She continued, “You had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was,” adding that Bragg just “doesn’t like [Trump].”

The Gateway Pundit reported that the jury in Alvin Bragg’s “hush money” witch hunt found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts after crooked judge Juan Merchan rigged the trial and allowed jurors to choose among three predicate crimes Trump committed.

Trump is currently facing four years in prison for each count, and the sentencing was set for July 11.

Watch below: