WATCH: Hulk Hogan Says He is Willing to Run for Office — and ‘Will Rule With an Iron Fist’

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, has said he is willing to run for president or vice president and “will rule with an iron fist.”

Hogan, 70, discussed a potential run during an interview on Fox News on Friday.

“We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense, you know what I’m saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist,” Hogan told the hosts of “Fox & Friends.”

Hulk Hogan tells Fox & Friends whether he’d run for office. “I’ll rule with an iron fist, a flat tax, nothing but common sense. I know right from wrong, brother!” https://t.co/LV4hszdhN3 pic.twitter.com/LrqtriBbzi — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) June 14, 2024

Hogan said his policies would include “a flat tax and nothing but common sense.”

“I know right from wrong, brother!” Hogan said.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan had considered running for Florida Senate in 2018 but ultimately decided against it.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been doing a media tour to promote his new “Real American Beer.”

Hogan told Fox News earlier this week that he was inspired to start his own beer company after Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

REAL AMERICAN BEER, BROTHER: Wrestling legend @HulkHogan has entered the ring with a new American-made beer aimed at bringing the nation back together. pic.twitter.com/yq7gvylIC5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2024

“I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was, and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane,” Hogan said.