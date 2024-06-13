WATCH: Fiery Rep. Victoria Spartz Smacks Down Democrat Attorney Norm Eisen as He Excuses Biden Regime’s Witch Hunt Against Trump and Media Collusion in Elections

As TGP’s Jordan Conradson reported, held a hearing today at 10:00 a.m. ET to examine Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution of President Trump.
Bragg previously indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to “hush payments” he made to Stormy Daniels. While there was no crime, the Bragg ratcheted up a misdemeanor to a felony to bypass the statute of limitations, and corrupt “Judge” Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.
The most effective questioner during the hearing today was probably Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN). While interrogating Norman Eisen, the former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Democrat Impeachment Counsel, Spartz turned him into a stuttering mess. At the same time, he tried to defend the Biden Regime’s evil political witch hunt against President Trump and the media collusion with the Democrat Party in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Spartz opened up by going off on the travesty of justice against Trump by the NYC Court, saying all Americans should be intimidated and worried they could be locked for simply paying their attorney and marking it as a legal expense. She then addressed the Durham Report, which showed how the FBI rushed to close the case against Hillary Clinton for illegally deleting her emails on her private server and the evil plot to tie Trump to Russia.
A stammering Eisen then tried to excuse the Deep State’s actions, but Spartz quickly shut him down, pointing out that John Durham correctly did his job and was angered at what he saw.
After more stuttering from Eisen, she brought up the media’s sick collusion with the Biden campaign to crush the 100% accurate Hunter Biden laptop story and asked if this looked strange to him.
Eisen responded that compromised U.S. Attorney David Weiss was prosecuting Hunter, before Spartz shut him down for good. She once more railed against the broken justice system and pointed out how sad it was, especially considering she grew up in a country where the media was an organ of the state.
WATCH:
WATCH: @RepSpartz blasts the Biden DOJ's political witch hunt and media collusion with our justice system. pic.twitter.com/vPzpcOYxyG
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 13, 2024
SPARTZ: Interestingly enough, when talking about intimidation and threatening and disinformation, I would say, you know, I’m not an attorney, I’m actually a CPA and been involved with finances for a long time. And I think a lot of Americans should be intimidated and worried if they pay the bill to an attorney and put it the legal expense, and they can have sort of 34 felony counts for that. That is true intimidation. That is a true what the law is, you know, so that would make anyone very nervous.
Just talking about 2016, Ambassador, you made statements about interference in elections. What do you think…about having the Department of Justice under President Obama at that time, you are probably familiar with the Durham Report, rushing to close the case for Hillary Clinton without doing any proper investigation and then rushing to (put together) the Russian Collusion Hoax against Trump without vetting any of the information which turned out to be all lies? And colluding (with the media) to cover up the story! Doesn’t it seem like that could be looking like interference in 2016?
EISEN (stuttering): Uh, uh, no, uh, Miss Spartz, I don’t believe that. There was ample evidence to predicate that investigation including the polling data that was passed from Campaign Manager Paul Manafort to…
SPARTZ: But you just act like the Special Prosecutor did not do a good job. Did he lie in the report? He (Durham) accurately concluded in his report that the FBI didn’t do its job. He was outraged over what was happening in the FBI.
EISEN (stuttering again): He, he, did, a, uh…
SPARTZ: Let’s go further! The same situation as Hunter Biden. In 2020, a Politico reporter had 50 Intelligence sources go on record in a story saying the Hunter Biden laptop story does not exist…And Biden uses the story in a debate to cover up and claim it does not exist. Doesn’t it look strange to you?
EISEN: The Biden Department of Justice empowered a Trump holdover US attorney, David Weiss, to prosecute Hunter over the laptop…
SPARTZ (shutting him down): But in 2020, doesn’t it look strange that they (the Democrats) have the same election disinformation campaign and the political reporters (fall in line) again? But I’m not going to (unintelligible) an answer because you do have a double standard. We have a double standard in our system of justice.
Our system of justice is broken! That is why Americans are intimidated and worried about the nonexistent rule of law…because we have Department of Justice that protects people that they like.
And I cannot believe as an American who grew up in a tyrannical country (At the time, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union) we would be sitting here and the system of media collusion with our justice system. i think that is very, very sad.