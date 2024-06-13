WATCH: Fiery Rep. Victoria Spartz Smacks Down Democrat Attorney Norm Eisen as He Excuses Biden Regime’s Witch Hunt Against Trump and Media Collusion in Elections

As TGP’s Jordan Conradson reported, held a hearing today at 10:00 a.m. ET to examine Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution of President Trump.

Bragg previously indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to “hush payments” he made to Stormy Daniels. While there was no crime, the Bragg ratcheted up a misdemeanor to a felony to bypass the statute of limitations, and corrupt “Judge” Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.

The most effective questioner during the hearing today was probably Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN). While interrogating Norman Eisen, the former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Democrat Impeachment Counsel, Spartz turned him into a stuttering mess. At the same time, he tried to defend the Biden Regime’s evil political witch hunt against President Trump and the media collusion with the Democrat Party in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Spartz opened up by going off on the travesty of justice against Trump by the NYC Court, saying all Americans should be intimidated and worried they could be locked for simply paying their attorney and marking it as a legal expense. She then addressed the Durham Report, which showed how the FBI rushed to close the case against Hillary Clinton for illegally deleting her emails on her private server and the evil plot to tie Trump to Russia.

A stammering Eisen then tried to excuse the Deep State’s actions, but Spartz quickly shut him down, pointing out that John Durham correctly did his job and was angered at what he saw.

After more stuttering from Eisen, she brought up the media’s sick collusion with the Biden campaign to crush the 100% accurate Hunter Biden laptop story and asked if this looked strange to him.

Eisen responded that compromised U.S. Attorney David Weiss was prosecuting Hunter, before Spartz shut him down for good. She once more railed against the broken justice system and pointed out how sad it was, especially considering she grew up in a country where the media was an organ of the state.

WATCH: @RepSpartz blasts the Biden DOJ's political witch hunt and media collusion with our justice system. pic.twitter.com/vPzpcOYxyG — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 13, 2024