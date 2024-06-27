WATCH: CNN Demonstrates How They’ll Mute Trump’s Microphone During Debate

CNN demonstrated how they will mute the microphones during Thursday night’s debate.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Of course, they will likely only use this feature to mute Trump.

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

The debate will be hosted by Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate is rigged.

According to CNN: The ‘high tech’ microphones have green lights which will tell Biden and Trump whether their mic is on or not.

If the light is off but the candidate tries to talk, the sound of their voice won’t make it to the viewers watching on TV.

What a joke!

