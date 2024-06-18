WATCH: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Snaps at Reporter When Asked About Attorney General’s Investigation into $400K Pay for Play Scheme

Katie Hobbs lost it last week, yelling at reporters who attempted to question her further about an ongoing investigation into a possible quid pro quo.

“There is an AG investigation. I’m not going to comment further except to say that I look forward to the conclusion of the investigation and finding that we acted in the best interest of Arizonans,” said Hobbs before reporters attempted to press her. In response, she screamed, “That is all I am going to say right now!”

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Hobbs is currently facing an investigation stemming from significant donations made to the Democratic Party and a dark money group that was used for Hobbs’ inaugural events, potentially influencing state contract decisions.

Hobbs’ ethical conduct was previously called into question by GOP State Legislators after she solicited donations of up to $250,000 using a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group for inaugural events. She reportedly received $400,000 from a company, which later made millions in return.

This came after Hobbs, who was Secretary of State at the time and responsible for elections statewide, stole her election by less than 1% of the vote from Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake with 60% of vote counting machines failing in the state’s largest county, Maricopa.

In response to GOP pressure, Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, who, like Hobbs, stole the 2022 election by 280 votes from Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh, recently announced she would launch a criminal investigation into Hobbs’ pay-to-play scheme.

However, many are concerned that Kris Mayes, a Democrat, has a conflict of interest. Additionally, the Attorney General's office represents the Department of Child Safety, which may be implicated in the corruption.

Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sent a letter earlier this month to Mayes, signaling that she will open her own investigation into the matter.

Mitchell's letter comes in response to June 7 letters to the Maricopa County Attorney and the state's Auditor General, asking both agencies to stand down from the investigation and claiming that a separate investigation "could jeopardize the integrity of the criminal investigation that my office will now proceed with."

"Mayes has been asked by State Rep. David Livingston, R-28th District, to recuse herself from the investigation over concerns that she would not be able to properly investigate a member of her own party. On Monday, Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, a Republican, requested Mitchell, a fellow Republican, conduct her own investigation to ensure objectivity," reports ABC15.

Can the public feel confident that Kris Mayes will execute a thorough and unbiased investigation? Katie Hobbs is sure confident that her Democrat colleague's investigation will find "that we acted in the best interest of Arizonans."

Watch below: