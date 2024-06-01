Voters Who Support Faith, Family, Freedom Implored to ‘Run, Walk or Crawl’ to the Polls

by
Screenshot: Global News

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘We cannot remain silent against such explicit tyranny’

Christians across America, and anyone who endorses “faith, family and freedom,” have been given their marching orders for the November presidential election.

The instructions do not include WHO to vote for, but the messaging is clear.

“The Left is not only waging legal warfare against Donald Trump. They are attempting to prevent half the country from having any say in the governance of our nation, and they have weaponized the legal system to ensure their success at any cost,” began a statement from Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy for the James Dobson Family Institute.

“They are already using our legal system to go after pro-life activists and patriotic Christians who defend religious liberty. The Deep State is spying on conservative parents and churches, treating them like enemies of the state. They have even gone so far as to compare caring parents to terrorists.

“The Left has repeatedly [contended] that conservatives are a threat to our democracy. Yet, they are the ones who are aggressively attacking our constitutional Republic with blatant disregard for our fundamental rights. We cannot remain silent against such explicit tyranny.”

The statement continued, “But here’s what we must understand: What just happened is not only about Donald Trump, and it will not stop with him.”

The verdict “is a clarion call for every God-fearing, America-loving Christian and our fellow citizens who believe in faith, family, and freedom to run, walk, or crawl, if necessary, to the polls this November.”

Bauer described the conviction, on Thursday, of Trump on business records-related claims as “a tragic day for America” and a “clear abuse of our justice system.”

“This politically motivated and stacked trial is what we have come to expect in communist China or North Korea—not in the United States of America. The totalitarian impulse of the neo-Marxist Left is to suppress and silence political opposition using any means necessary.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.