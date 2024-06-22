(VIDEO) Trump Supporters Line Up HOURS Early Chanting “USA!” in Deep Blue Philly to See Trump Speak at 7 PM ET

Trump supporters in deep blue Philadelphia lined up over seven hours early for President Trump’s MAGA Rally despite an excessive heat warning and high temperature of 98 degrees!

Trump is making a play and expects to flip once-blue strongholds, including Chicago, Detroit, and Philly as he continues to gain support among minority voters and former Democratic voters.

Philly is ready for President Trump.

It can be recalled that tens of thousands of voters turned out in the Bronx, the bluest of New York City boroughs, last month. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote back in 2020.

Doors to the venue in Philly open at 3 pm ET, and President Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm. Supporters began lining the streets this morning to get a good seat and show their support for the 45th and 47th President.

Via @Dozen4Trump_DAD on X:

Per Nick Sortor, “over 1,000 people” were already lined up to see Trump at approximately noon, seven hours before Trump speaks!

Hello from Philly! Over 1,000 people are already in line for President Trump, who doesn't take the stage for another SEVEN HOURS The excitement is real—and it's contagious. They're already chanting "USA!" Pennsylvania LOVES President Trump!

Recall that Joe Biden held a pathetic so-called rally last month at a k-12 school in the Democrat stronghold, where elementary or middle school-aged children were being shuttled into the rally to fill space. The event opened with a person dancing in an Elmo costume.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe “You Aint Black” announced a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, racist Joe Biden’s campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

The kids and some adults couldn’t even fill the gym and were jammed into a corner to make the crowd look full. There are already more people in line for Trump than attended Joe Biden’s rally!

The Liacouras Center arena, which holds over 10,000 people, is expected to be packed!

