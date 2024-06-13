VIDEO: Idiot Climate Change Leftists Storm the Field at Congressional Baseball Game – Are Quickly Tackled and Cuffed – But Will These Insurrectionists See Jail Time?

The Congressional Baseball Game, a Washington DC tradition since 1909, was held tonight at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital.

The game is played each summer by members of the United States Congress. Republicans won the last outing 16-6.

On Wednesday night climate change leftists disrupted the game and stormed the field.

The young brainwashed leftists were quickly tackled by the police.

The crowd started chanting, “USA! USA! USA!…”

Pro-Hamas activists were also in the crowd waving Palestinian flags.

The protesters could face federal charges – they won’t. They’ll be out by morning.

Climate Defiance idiots.