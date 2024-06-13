VIDEO: Idiot Climate Change Leftists Storm the Field at Congressional Baseball Game – Are Quickly Tackled and Cuffed – But Will These Insurrectionists See Jail Time?

by

The Congressional Baseball Game, a Washington DC tradition since 1909, was held tonight at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital.

The game is played each summer by members of the United States Congress. Republicans won the last outing 16-6.

On Wednesday night climate change leftists disrupted the game and stormed the field.

The young brainwashed leftists were quickly tackled by the police.

The crowd started chanting, “USA! USA! USA!…”

Pro-Hamas activists were also in the crowd waving Palestinian flags.

The protesters could face federal charges – they won’t. They’ll be out by morning.

More…

Climate Defiance idiots.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.