VIDEO: Florida Man Wearing Only a Women’s Shirt Crashes Car into Jail — Rants About Trump Before Throwing Oil, Rubber Snakes on Floor

A Florida man wearing a women’s shirt and no pants crashed into the Martin County Jail on Monday and threw motor oil and rubber snakes all over the floor.

After crashing through the doors, Joseph Leedy, 40, got out of the car wearing only the shirt, poured the motor oil, and threatened to light the place on fire.

Leedy declared that he wanted to “kill everyone” as he threw the rubber snakes on the ground and fought with officers.

The unhinged man claimed that the “devil” was making him do it and ranted about hating President Donald Trump.

Local station WPTV reports that Chief Deputy John Budensiek said during a press conference that paramedics gave him multiple doses of ketamine in an attempt to calm him down, but ultimately he was tased.

The station reports:

Budensiek said Leedy refused to cooperate with deputies’ commands, so they were forced to tase him and take him into custody. “While our deputies were interacting with him, he kept saying things like, ‘The devil told me to kill everyone.’ And he kept sharing his disdain for President Donald Trump,” Budensiek said. The chief deputy added that paramedics gave Leedy “multiple doses of ketamine” to calm him down, but it “did not sedate him.” Leedy was taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, but was later released and booked into the Martin County Jail.

“While he did penetrate the initial door to the lobby, at no time was the jail itself ever compromised. This jail is built extremely well. There’s double layers of concrete wall behind this door. The jail and our jail staff and our inmates were safe during this entire encounter,” Budensiek said.

Leedy has now been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.