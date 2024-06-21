Victor Reacts: When You Import the 3rd World You Become the 3rd World (VIDEO)

Just in the last few weeks there has been a seemingly never ending stream of stories where young women in America are victimized by Biden’s third world imports.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Two illegal aliens from Venezuela have been arrested and charged for the abduction, rape, and murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas.

The young girl’s body was found in a creek in North Houston.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have been charged with the murder, which took place on Monday. On Thursday, they were charged with capital murder.

It has been determined that she died by strangulation.

The aliens were caught after being seen on surveillance footage following Nungaray into a convenience store.

Joe Bien cares more about illegal criminal aliens than he does about the innocent American boys and girls that are being raped and murdered all across our country. The blood of these children is on his hands.

While these stories break the hearts of America, Joe Biden continue to keep the border wide open for the invasion to continue at our expense.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

