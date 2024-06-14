Victor Reacts: Liberals Claim “No One Needs AR-15s” This is Why They Are Wrong (VIDEO)

You and I have the right to own much more than AR-15s and bump stocks. Liberals are outraged after the United States Supreme Court upheld the 2nd Amendment and struck down the bump stock ban.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

In a loss for the Biden regime and big win for 2nd Amendment right advocates, the Supreme Court on Friday crushed a federal ban on bump stocks.

The Court ruled in the case of Garland vs. Cargill that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) exceeded its constitutional authority in creating the regulation. The vote was 6-3, with the six conservatives joining the majority and the three leftists in dissent.

To add insult to injury for liberals, the opinion was offered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He said that accessory does not mean that a firearm equipped with it meets the “machine gun” definition under federal law.

“This case asks whether a bump stock — an accessory for a semiautomatic rifle that allows the shooter to rapidly reengage the trigger (and therefore achieve a high rate of fire) — converts the rifle into a ‘machinegun.’ We hold that it does not,” the great Thomas wrote.

Justice Sonia “Wise Latina” Sotomayor was quite displeased and authored an angry dissent.

“When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck,” she whined. NBC News reports that Sotomayor was so triggered that she took the rare step of reading a summary of her dissent in court.