Victor Reacts: The Broken Record Repeats, Transgender Shoots and Kills Neighbor (VIDEO)

The broken record continues to repeat itself. Once again another transgender has been arrested in a fatal shooting.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

35-year-old John “Joan” Eikens Another transgender has committed murder. 35-year-old John “Joan” Eikens was arrested for fatally shooting his neighbor. John Eikens shot and killed a 56-year-old man on Monday night at the 1700 block of South 8th St. West. “Shortly after 11:00 PM, SWAT successfully took the Eikens into custody without further incident. Eikens is currently held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on charges of deliberate homicide, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest,” Missoula Police Department said. KPAX reported: “A person is being held on a pending charge of deliberate homicide after a man was shot to death on Monday, June 3, in Missoula. MPD reports officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported that the 35-year-old suspect, John “Joan” Eikens, returned home with a gun and barricaded themself inside.”

Don’t be too quick to judge though, for all we know this guy could have been misgendered. If there is one thing that the liberal media and left wing academia have tried to tell us, its that misgendering someone is basically the same thing as violently attacking them. Surely there is no mental illness to be seen here.