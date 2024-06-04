Victor Reacts: Another Day in Joe Biden’s America- Illegal Alien Shoots NYPD (VIDEO)

It is another day in Joe Biden’s America and two NYPD officers were shoot by an illegal alien.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Two New York Police Department officers were shot in Queens by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

Officers Richard Yarusso and Christopher Abreu, both 26, was shot while investigating a robbery pattern.

CBS reports: Two NYPD officers were shot overnight in East Elmhurst, Queens while investigating a robbery pattern involving suspects on scooters, police say. Police said the officers returned fire and shot the suspect in the ankle. Both of the officers and the suspect were hospitalized in stable condition. Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Edward Caban spoke with the injured officers and their families early Monday at Elmhurst Hospital. The mayor held up a police vest with a bullet hole, saying it saved one officer’s life. He called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and a “total disregard for life.”

According to The New York Post, Mata had been living at the migrant shelter in the former Courtyard Marriott Hotel, which typically costs members of the public around $250 a night.