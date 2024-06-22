“USA! USA! USA!” – President Trump Gets Rock Star Welcome at Philly Cheesesteak Restaurant (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday arrived in Philadelphia after delivering a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in DC.

President Trump’s motorcade driving through Philly pic.twitter.com/Tw6hdSa7zE — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

Trump visited Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks and to promote his “no tax on tips” promise.

Supporters chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump entered the restaurant.

Biden could never do this. He’s currently holed up at Camp David doped up until next Thursday’s debate against Trump.

While Biden is in Camp David getting pumped full of juice as he gets ready for the debate, President Trump is in Philly meeting with hard-working, everyday Americans who are the backbone of this country! pic.twitter.com/AiVszgg5Os — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 22, 2024

Happening Now President Trump visits Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks. Philly loves Trump! pic.twitter.com/7JUF9YktE6 — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) June 22, 2024

Trump wrote down a message for the restaurant workers: “Vote Trump – No tax on tip”

VOTE TRUMP—NO TAX ON TIPS!!! pic.twitter.com/IeddHfp9Vm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

Everyone deserves no taxes on tips!