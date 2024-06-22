“USA! USA! USA!” – President Trump Gets Rock Star Welcome at Philly Cheesesteak Restaurant (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday arrived in Philadelphia after delivering a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in DC.

Trump visited Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks and to promote his “no tax on tips” promise.

Supporters chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump entered the restaurant.

Biden could never do this. He’s currently holed up at Camp David doped up until next Thursday’s debate against Trump.

Trump wrote down a message for the restaurant workers: “Vote Trump – No tax on tip”

Everyone deserves no taxes on tips!

