US Government Seizes Passport of Former US Marine and UN Inspector Scott Ritter — Blocks Him from Attending Event in Russia

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who is critical of Biden’s foreign policy, has reportedly been barred from attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

According to Russian news outlet TASS, Ritter was prevented from boarding a flight from New York to Istanbul, a layover on his way to Russia.

No further explanation was given. The only information provided was that this action was carried out on orders from the Department of State.

“I was boarding the flight. Three [police] officers pulled me aside. They took my passport. When asked why, they said ‘orders of the State Department.’ They had no further information for me,” Ritter told RT. “They pulled my bags off the plane, then escorted me out of the airport. They kept my passport.”

Ritter was not the only American scheduled to attend the forum who will now be absent. Andrew Napolitano, former judge and current host of the Judging Freedom podcast, has also cancelled his trip, though for unrelated reasons, according to Sputnik.

Correction: According to Scott Ritter, Andrew Napolitano canceled his flight to Russia for different reasons unrelated to Ritter’s removal from the plane. “He was unable to travel for completely different reasons that have nothing to do whatsoever… He had to cancel for… https://t.co/EgBKj1lUfs — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 3, 2024

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is slated for June 5-8. This year’s theme is “The Foundations of a Multipolar World – The Formation of New Areas of Growth.” The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS as its information partner.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned whether this action was in accordance with the First Amendment or the Fourth. The first amendment protects freedom of speech, press, and assembly, while the fourth bars the government from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” according to RT.

In his most recent post on X, Ritter boldly addressed the Clooney Foundation for Justice regarding their alleged campaign against “Russian propagandists.”

“[Anna Neistat and Clooney Foundation for Justice] I hear you’re trying to get arrest warrants issued for Russian “propagandists,”” Ritter wrote.

“Here I am. In your face. If telling the truth about Russia makes me a propagandist in your book, then I accept the title. Your buddies Ukraine think so—they’ve had me on a kill list years charged with the same “crime.””

“Bring it on. I’ll school you on the First Amendment. I’ll end up bankrupting your pathetic little operation. You guys suck as an organization. You have zero concept of what free speech is. Try and arrest me and you’ll find out. In spades. It’s war,” he concluded.