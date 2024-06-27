UPDATE: Law Enforcement Says ‘No Evidence of Human Trafficking’ on Atlanta Freeway Incident

A recent incident on an Atlanta freeway, which sparked widespread concern over potential child trafficking, has been clarified by the Gwinnett Police Department. Authorities have confirmed that the situation was a misunderstanding involving two families traveling together.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Langston Proper noticed something strange while driving on an Atlanta freeway and took decisive action. The incident happened on June 21.

Proper was driving when he noticed what appeared to be a hand or some other body part sticking out from a Budget rental truck.

Trusting his instincts, he immediately contacted law enforcement and followed the truck.

Langston Proper took to Facebook to share his harrowing experience:

“[Human trafficking] is real… I followed them from midtown Atlanta all the way to [Gwinett County] almost damn near to [Lake Lanier]. My ancestors and GOD said don’t stop, give in or give up. Stay with them, we will guide you and protect you along the way! We must bring awareness to this matter…I need your help guys, human trafficking is a major thing here in the city of Atlanta.”

A friend of Langston’s on Facebook, Ta’Coy Jarmaine, claimed that they are now receiving death threats due to their involvement in reporting the incident.

“Side note! Me and my boyfriend is the ones in the viral video of the people in the budget truck! The video keeps being deleted and death threats! We’re both trying to navigate the situation… Either Way Shouldn’t no kid be in the back of a truck in 100+weather so [I don’t know]! We know it has legs of its own now it create awareness & is as people to be aware! And conversation”

The Gateway Pundit cannot confirm the relationship between Jarmaine and Proper at this time. We have reached out to both individuals for more details regarding the incident.

However, Gwinnett Police have clarified that the truck was transporting two families—a total of eight people, including two juveniles—from Alabama to Maryland in search of new employment opportunities. The families, who had their personal belongings with them, were not in distress or harmed in any way.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported:

The individuals appeared healthy and willingly spoke with officers, explaining that they were traveling from Alabama to Maryland for a new job opportunity. Their personal belongings were also in the truck. The truck driver was cited for allowing the occupants to ride in the back without seatbelts. Officers transported the occupants to a local business where they could arrange alternate transportation to Maryland. Currently, there is no evidence of human trafficking related to this incident, Gwinnett County PD said.

The video initially went viral after being shared by Raws Alert on X and some TikTok users.

WATCH:

Editor’s Note: The Gateway Pundit has updated the initial story to reflect new information provided by the Gwinnett Police Department regarding the incident on the Atlanta freeway.