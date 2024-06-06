UPDATE: Bend Police Department Clarifies Incident Involving Public Indecency in Front of Children — Urges Concerned Citizens to Contact Oregon Legislature to Change Flawed State Law

The Bend Police Department has issued a statement addressing a recent incident that sparked widespread concern among the community and across social media platforms.

A video clip posted on TikTok and other platforms depicted a police officer claiming that public indecency in front of children is not a crime in Oregon, prompting outrage and confusion.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the father shared a video on TikTok explaining that an individual had trespassed onto his property completely naked and approached his young child.

Reacting immediately, he shielded his child’s eyes from the naked trespasser and immediately dialed 911, expecting swift action against the individual for indecent exposure.

However, the response he received from the attending officer was shocking. In the recorded conversation, the officer can be heard stating that while trespassing is a crime, there are no laws in Oregon against “the actual nudity portion of it.”

The father is heard asking incredulously, “So you can expose yourself to children in Oregon.”

The officer responded, saying, “Again, if you’re not doing it for sexual gratification or the gratification of somebody else, yes, you are allowed to walk around in public naked.”

He states: “So a naked person came up onto my property here, approached my two-year-old kid completely naked… At what point did this become a normal and acceptable thing to do? The cops will literally do nothing about it. They’re basically saying we have to wait for that person to do something more serious to your kid before we can intervene.”

WATCH:

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, the Bend Police Department addressed the community’s concerns with a clear message: if you’re outraged by this situation, it’s the state law that needs changing.

Read their statement below: