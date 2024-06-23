UPDATE: Arkansas Mad Butcher Shooter Identified – 4 Dead, 14 Injured

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday.
According to early reporting, two people were confirmed dead and six people were injured, including a police officer.
According to the Arkansas State Police, fourteen people were injured, including two law enforcement officers and the shooter, who has been identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey.
Per the New York Post, Posey killed four individuals, "including an 81-year-old who succumbed to her injuries on Saturday."
The motive of the shooter is still unknown.
Per the Arkansas Department of Public Safety:
SUSPECTED SHOOTER NAMED IN FORDYCE GROCERY STORE SHOOTING
June 21, 2024
FORDYCE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) has named the suspected shooter in today’s Fordyce grocery store shooting as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg.
Posey will be charged with three counts of Capital Murder. Additional charges are pending. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, released to ASP custody, and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center.
ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m. at the Mad Butcher grocery store.
Fourteen people were injured from gunfire, including 11 civilians – three of whom were fatally wounded. Two of the 14 were law enforcement officers whose injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The civilian victims’ injuries range from non-life threatening to extremely critical.
ASP is asking for anyone with information to please call (870) 850-8630.