UPDATE: Arkansas Mad Butcher Shooter Identified – 4 Dead, 14 Injured

by
Travis Eugene Posey, 44

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday.

According to early reporting, two people were confirmed dead and six people were injured, including a police officer.

According to the Arkansas State Police, fourteen people were injured, including two law enforcement officers and the shooter, who has been identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey.

Per the New York Post, Posey killed four individuals, "including an 81-year-old who succumbed to her injuries on Saturday."

The motive of the shooter is still unknown.

Per the Arkansas Department of Public Safety:

SUSPECTED SHOOTER NAMED IN FORDYCE GROCERY STORE SHOOTING

Jordan Conradson
