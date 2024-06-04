Unbelievable: Nebraska Sheriff Reports Woman Who Was Pronounced Dead Comes Back to Life at Funeral Home

A woman in Nebraska who was pronounced dead came back to life at a funeral home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 74-year-old woman was on hospice at the Mulberry Nursing Home in Waverly and was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. by nursing staff.

The woman’s body was then transported to Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Hours after she was pronounced dead, an employee of the funeral home noticed the woman was breathing as she placed the woman on a table in the mortuary.

After noticing the woman was still alive, the employee quickly called 911.

As first responders arrived on the scene, an employee of the funeral home was performing CPR on the woman.

An investigation is underway to clarify if the woman was negligently pronounced dead at the nursing home or whether she came back to life at the funeral home.

Woman who was pronounced dead comes back to life at funeral home, sheriff’s office says.

https://t.co/L5llKxrnTf — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) June 4, 2024

Per Fox 12 Oregon:

A woman who was pronounced dead came back to life at a funeral home in Nebraska, officials said. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln on Monday morning. Officials said the 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m. by staff members at the Mulberry nursing home in Waverly. The woman had been in hospice, and nursing staff were expecting her to pass away, according to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Funeral home staff transported the woman’s body to their facility. While preparing her body for funeral arrangements, an employee noticed the woman still breathing and called 911. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the funeral home at 11:43 a.m. and took the woman to the hospital.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin of the Lancaster Sherriff’s Office stated, “Been doing this 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point.”

WATCH: