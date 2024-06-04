Unbelievable: Nebraska Sheriff Reports Woman Who Was Pronounced Dead Comes Back to Life at Funeral Home

A woman in Nebraska who was pronounced dead came back to life at a funeral home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 74-year-old woman was on hospice at the Mulberry Nursing Home in Waverly and was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. by nursing staff.

The woman’s body was then transported to Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Hours after she was pronounced dead, an employee of the funeral home noticed the woman was breathing as she placed the woman on a table in the mortuary.

After noticing the woman was still alive, the employee quickly called 911.

As first responders arrived on the scene, an employee of the funeral home was performing CPR on the woman.

An investigation is underway to clarify if the woman was negligently pronounced dead at the nursing home or whether she came back to life at the funeral home.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin of the Lancaster Sherriff’s Office stated, “Been doing this 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point.”

WATCH:

