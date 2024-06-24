Two-Tier Justice: Boeing May Evade Criminal Charges Over 2018, 2019 Crashes as Biden’s DOJ Claims Prosecuting the Company is Legally Risky

The Biden Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly considering letting Boeing off the hook for its alleged criminal violations related to the fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. This comes despite U.S. prosecutors’ recommendations that criminal charges be brought against the planemaker for violating a settlement agreement.

The DOJ is now set to decide by July 7 whether to prosecute Boeing or not, according to New York Times.

However, senior department officials appear to have already concluded that prosecuting the company would be too “legally risky.”

“Officials see the appointment of an independent watchdog as a quicker, more efficient way to ensure that the troubled company improves safety, manufacturing and quality control procedures,” the Times reported.

The DOJ’s potential decision not only undermines the rule of law but also sends a message to other corporations that they can evade justice if they are big enough and powerful enough.

This is an example of two-tier justice, where large corporations can manipulate the system while ordinary citizens, especially conservatives, are held to a different standard.

Boeing was previously shielded from a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit fraud arising from the fatal crashes under a 2021 agreement. The agreement stipulated that Boeing had to overhaul its compliance practices and submit regular reports.

In return, the DOJ agreed not to prosecute Boeing over allegations that it defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

However, this agreement was allegedly breached by Boeing, which failed to “design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program” to prevent violations of U.S. fraud laws. Despite this, the Biden regime’s DOJ is considering offering another deferred prosecution agreement to Boeing.

The New York Times reported:

The Justice Department is considering allowing Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution for violating the terms of a 2021 settlement related to problems with the company’s 737 Max 8 model that led to two deadly plane crashes in 2018 and 2019, according to people familiar with the discussions. The department has not made final decisions or ruled out bringing charges, or some other solution, the people said. But it is considering offering Boeing what is known as a deferred prosecution agreement, which is often used to impose monitoring and compliance obligations on businesses accused of financial crimes or corruption, as opposed to trying to convict the company. The agreement, if it is offered, might stipulate that Boeing install a federal monitor to oversee safety improvements, according to the people familiar with the situation. […] The government is expected to extend its settlement offer to Boeing before the end of the month. The terms are still subject to change. A decision to forego criminal prosecution would be a win for Boeing and its customers, employees and shareholders, given that such a lawsuit has forced companies to file for bankruptcy in the past. That includes Arthur Andersen, a once storied U.S. accounting firm that collapsed after being federally convicted of obstruction of justice for its role in the 2001 Enron scandal. Its demise sent ripples through the financial system and serves as a reminder of the devastation a prosecution of Boeing could have on a company that is critical to the U.S. aviation industry. If Boeing is convicted of a felony fraud, it could be restricted from receiving government contracts — including military ones — which make up a significant portion of its revenue. It would be another blow for a company that has been struggling with significant quality and safety issues, including an episode in January, when a panel on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines blew out midflight, exposing passengers to the outside air thousands of feet above ground.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the aviation giant Boeing is facing a growing number of whistleblowers coming forward with safety concerns following the recent deaths of two previous whistleblowers.

The whistleblowers have painted a troubling picture of Boeing, alleging the company prioritized profits over safety, ignored problems, and retaliated against employees who spoke up.