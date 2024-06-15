Trump’s Lawyers Respond to Jack Smith’s Second Gag Order Request with Fire

President Trump’s lawyers lashed out at Jack Smith in a Friday night filing in response to the special counsel’s second request for a gag order.

Earlier this month Cannon ordered Trump to respond to Jack Smith’s second motion seeking a gag order by June 14.

“In Jack Smith’s most recent shocking display of overreach and disregard for the Constitution, the Special Counsel’s Office asks the Court to enter an unconstitutional gag order as one of the release conditions on the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a Friday night filing.

“Not a single FBI agent who participated in the raid submitted an affidavit, or even an argument, claiming that President Trump’s remarks put them at risk,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

The attorneys added, “Like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Smith seeks to restrict President Trump’s campaign speech as the first presidential debate approaches at the end of this month.”

NEW: Donald Trump last night filed a response to Jack Smith's renewed request for a partial gag order prohibiting Trump from criticizing the Mar-a-Lago raid. Trump's attorneys reiterated the potential for a "blue on blue" confrontation first raised by @dbongino pic.twitter.com/1H5kpoCG3z — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) June 15, 2024

Jack Smith has to reply to Trump by June 21.

Earlier this month Jack Smith filed a motion seeking another gag order on Trump related to his statements on law enforcement over the Biden DOJ’s deadly force policy during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump at Mar-a-Lago according to previously unsealed documents.

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

The names of the armed FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid were redacted but Jack Smith tried to illegally gag Trump anyway.

Judge Cannon previously denied Jack Smith’s request to bar Trump from criticizing law enforcement after it was revealed Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Jack Smith late Friday night sought a gag order barring Trump from criticizing Biden’s rogue DOJ/FBI.

Judge Cannon last month indefinitely postponed the classified documents case after Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted to tampering with evidence.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.

Jack Smith admitted the FBI messed with the boxes containing “classified” documents they seized from Trump and can’t be sure the order or the placement of the documents.

The DOJ previously assured the Court that the placement of classified documents as originally found had been maintained – THEY LIED!

The DOJ in August 2022 lied to the Court when they claimed the red, blue and yellow sheets shown in the viral photo of the classified documents indicated their classification status.

The FBI admitted they messed with Trump’s documents! The FBI used cover sheets as placeholders for the classified documents.