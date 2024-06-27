“Trump! Trump! Trump!” – President Trump Arrives to Atlanta to Crowd of Cheering Supporters (VIDEO)

by

President Trump on Thursday afternoon arrived to Atlanta for the rigged debate against Joe Biden.

Trump was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters.

Supporters chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Trump deplaned.

WATCH:

President Trump’s motorcade en route to the CNN headquarters for the debate:

Spot the difference…

Meanwhile feeble Joe Biden arrived to Atlanta all doped up.

He lumbered down the shorter staircase as he deplaned in Atlanta:

Watch how fragile Joe Biden looks as he kisses election denier and loser Stacey Abrams:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

