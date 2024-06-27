“Trump! Trump! Trump!” – President Trump Arrives to Atlanta to Crowd of Cheering Supporters (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday afternoon arrived to Atlanta for the rigged debate against Joe Biden.
Trump was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters.
Supporters chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Trump deplaned.
President Trump’s motorcade en route to the CNN headquarters for the debate:
Spot the difference…
Meanwhile feeble Joe Biden arrived to Atlanta all doped up.
He lumbered down the shorter staircase as he deplaned in Atlanta:
Crooked Joe Biden descends the short stairs upon his arrival in Atlanta.
He had been holed away at Camp David for the past week getting juiced up with performance-enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/TrPyoubATs
Watch how fragile Joe Biden looks as he kisses election denier and loser Stacey Abrams:
A shocked Joe Biden hugs and kisses election denier Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/jv3lTFlJRJ
