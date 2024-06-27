“Trump! Trump! Trump!” – President Trump Arrives to Atlanta to Crowd of Cheering Supporters (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday afternoon arrived to Atlanta for the rigged debate against Joe Biden.

Trump was greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters.

Supporters chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Trump deplaned.

WATCH:

President Trump’s motorcade en route to the CNN headquarters for the debate:

President @realDonaldTrump en route to CNN HQ pic.twitter.com/xE2TAbrRTu — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 27, 2024

Spot the difference…

Meanwhile feeble Joe Biden arrived to Atlanta all doped up.

He lumbered down the shorter staircase as he deplaned in Atlanta:

Crooked Joe Biden descends the short stairs upon his arrival in Atlanta. He had been holed away at Camp David for the past week getting juiced up with performance-enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/TrPyoubATs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2024

Watch how fragile Joe Biden looks as he kisses election denier and loser Stacey Abrams: