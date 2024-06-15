Trump Says Biden is ‘Guilty of Providing Material Support for Terrorism’

Former President Donald Trump said that President Joe Biden is “providing material support for terrorism” during his speech in Florida on Friday night.

Eight Tajik nationals were arrested in the United States last week and were found to have ties to ISIS. All of them had entered through Biden’s open southern border.

During the speech on his 78th birthday, Trump asserted, “So, in addition to all of his other well-documented offenses, crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism.”

“Under Biden, there’s been a 3,000% increase in the number of people on the terror watchlist crossing into our country from the southern border – 3,000%,” Trump emphasized. “And that comes from the Border Patrol. Our country is going to pay a steep price for many, many years. This is a terrible thing that’s happened.”

On Tuesday, NBC News reported:

Eight men from Tajikistan with potential ties to ISIS out of central Asia were arrested over the weekend in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday. The suspects had been on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force radar and were arrested by personnel with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, the sources say. All eight men crossed through the southern border into the U.S., and their criminal backgrounds checks came back clean when they crossed, say two officials familiar with the matter. At least two of the men crossed the border in spring 2023, and one of those men used the CBP One app, which the Biden administration created to allow migrants to book appointments to claim asylum, those officials say.

“Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities,” the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

