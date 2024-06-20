Trump Lawyers File Motion to Remove Engoron From NYC Civil Fraud Case After it Was Revealed Judge Had ‘Improper’ Conversation with Real Estate Attorney

President Trump’s lawyers filed a motion to remove Judge Arthur Engoron from the NYC civil fraud case brought by Stalinist NY AG Letitia James.
Trump’s attorneys said Engoron should recuse after it was revealed the judge had an “improper” conversation about the civil fraud case with a real estate lawyer shortly before he issued ruling ordering Trump to pay a $454 million penalty.
The real estate attorney, Adam Leitman Bailey, revealed he had a conversation about the Trump case with Engoron during an interview with NBC New York in February.
“I know he respects my real estate knowledge,” Bailey said. “So I gave it to him. I gave him everything I knew. He had a lot of questions, you know about certain cases. We went over it.”
Trump’s lawyers argued that Judge Engoron might have been influenced by Adam Leitman Bailey.
The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct (NYSCJC) opened an investigation into Bailey’s conversation with Engoron last month.
NBC New York reported:
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a motion Thursday calling on New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself from the Trump civil fraud case.
The 24-page filing said Judge Engoron should step aside in light of a state judicial conduct investigation launched last month. Sources familiar with the investigation said the probe is examining whether Engoron engaged in an improper conversation about the case with an expert real estate lawyer three weeks before issuing his $454 million penalty ruling.
That lawyer is Adam Leitman Bailey, who unexpectedly revealed his alleged interaction with the judge during two taped TV interviews with NBC New York in February.
“I wanted him to know what I think and why…I really want him to get it right,” Bailey said, repeating that it had been his intention to advise Engoron about the law in the Trump case and why harsh penalties would be bad for business in New York. Bailey later said he and the judge “never mentioned the word Donald Trump,” but when asked if it had been clear which case they had been discussing, Bailey responded “Well obviously we weren’t talking about the Mets.”