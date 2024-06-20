Trump Lawyers File Motion to Remove Engoron From NYC Civil Fraud Case After it Was Revealed Judge Had ‘Improper’ Conversation with Real Estate Attorney

President Trump’s lawyers filed a motion to remove Judge Arthur Engoron from the NYC civil fraud case brought by Stalinist NY AG Letitia James.

Trump’s attorneys said Engoron should recuse after it was revealed the judge had an “improper” conversation about the civil fraud case with a real estate lawyer shortly before he issued ruling ordering Trump to pay a $454 million penalty.

The real estate attorney, Adam Leitman Bailey, revealed he had a conversation about the Trump case with Engoron during an interview with NBC New York in February.

“I know he respects my real estate knowledge,” Bailey said. “So I gave it to him. I gave him everything I knew. He had a lot of questions, you know about certain cases. We went over it.”

WATCH:

Trump’s lawyers argued that Judge Engoron might have been influenced by Adam Leitman Bailey.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct (NYSCJC) opened an investigation into Bailey’s conversation with Engoron last month.

NBC New York reported: