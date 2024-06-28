Trump Lands Zinger After Biden Glitches Out: ‘I Really Don’t Know What He Said…’ (VIDEO)

During a question on immigration, Biden glitched out and trailed off at the end of his response.

Trump’s response was comedy gold. He said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

That moment sums up so much of this entire debate.

