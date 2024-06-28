Trump Lands Zinger After Biden Glitches Out: ‘I Really Don’t Know What He Said…’ (VIDEO)

During a question on immigration, Biden glitched out and trailed off at the end of his response.
Trump’s response was comedy gold. He said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”
Watch:
BIDEN: *rambles incoherently about his failure to secure the border*
TRUMP: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either." pic.twitter.com/lxBpOVeTqJ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024
This is an all time quote by President Trump.
— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 28, 2024
That moment sums up so much of this entire debate.