Trump to Hold Rally in Virginia on Friday Following CNN’s Rigged Debate — GET TICKETS HERE!

President Trump will rally on Friday in Chesapeake, Virginia, following the first Presidential debate, hosted by CNN and moderated by Trump-haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Of course, this is expected to be used against Trump, giving Biden a platform to lie about his administration’s failures unchecked.

After spending the week at Camp David and doing “debate prep,” such as practicing standing for 90 minutes straight, Biden is expected to be jacked up on stimulants so that he doesn’t keel over or start speaking gibberish. If he can actually speak English and stay awake, Joe Biden will be applauded by his Democrat colleagues and leftists in the media. What an embarrassment.

President Trump has repeatedly called on Biden to take a drug test before the debate and offered to take one also. Trump is joined by former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson in demanding Joe Biden take a drug test before and after the debate.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden Camp is officially refusing to drug test Joe Biden.

Right Side Broadcasting Network notes that Trump's speech in Virginia following the debate "will likely be packed with new content following the first 2024 presidential debate, promising to be an exciting and unique address."

Trump is set to rally alongside Virginia Governor Glenn Younkgin for the first time after reportedly privately meeting for the first time earlier this month.

More from RSBN:

Donald Trump and Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin are reportedly set to meet for the first time this week on Friday for a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia. Youngkin, a name rumored among the candidates as Trump’s running mate, is leading efforts in his state to help flip Virginia in what would be a monumental upset in the 2024 presidential election. The event, slated for the Historic Greenbrier Farms Nursery, could mark a turning point for Trump and Republicans in a state that has long supported Democrats in presidential elections. Youngkin’s win in 2021 represents the potential shift among the state’s voters, as he became the first GOP leader in the state since 2009. A Republican victory in Virginia is currently seen as unlikely by mainstream media. However, two recent polls found Trump and President Joe Biden tied, revealing the potential for a historic upset in the Commonwealth State.

The President will discuss "how he will reverse the devastating effects of Joe Biden's failed presidency," including the rising cost of living, increased drug overdose deaths, and crime from illegal immigrants.

Press release from the Trump campaign: